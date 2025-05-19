Premiere Orlando Returns with Education, Exclusive Deals, and All Things Beauty

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Premiere Orlando. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Premiere Orlando, the ultimate gathering for beauty industry professionals, is back and bigger than ever for 2025. From May 31 to June 2, the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando will welcome thousands of licensed beauty experts for an immersive weekend of education, shopping, and networking.

Beauty industry pro and on-air expert Emily L. Foley joined Inside South Florida to break down all the reasons Premiere Orlando remains a must-attend event for salon owners, barbers, estheticians, nail techs, and cosmetology students.

“This is a comprehensive professional show,” Foley shared. Premiere Orlando will feature over 850 education classes, 475 brands to shop, and exclusive networking opportunities as part of the event.

The event showcases the latest in hair, makeup, skincare, barbering, lashes, brows, and wellness. Top names like Dyson, Ulta Beauty, Olaplex, and Dermalogica will offer show-exclusive discounts, and attendees can also take part in competitions like the iconic Barber Battle or attend the North American Hairstyling Awards on Sunday night.

And yes—there will be plenty of perks. “First of all, all attendees can enjoy perks like 15% off a Brightline pass from South Florida stations, plus discounts on hotels, airfare, and rental cars.,” Foley said. “But exclusively for Inside South Florida viewers, we’re offering $20 off show passes, which is huge. We never do that. So this is a “run, don’t walk” situation!”

Here’s how to save: Use the code INSIDE20 at PremiereOrlandoShow.com. Passes with the discount come to just $79 for professionals and $59 for students.

With education, deals, and inspiration all in one place, Premiere Orlando is the place to be for beauty professionals ready to level up their craft. The event takes place from May 31st to June 2nd.