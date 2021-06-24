Prep for Summer 2021 with Beauty Expert: Emily L. Foley

While we love spending time in the sun by the pool, at the beach, or at a backyard barbecue, the summer months can wreak havoc on our skin care. Long days outside in the sun, humid weather and dry heat can take a real toll on our skin. Luckily, beauty expert, Emily L. Foley, brought us a few tips and products to help us all to navigate the summer months.

As a beauty expert, one product that Emily would not leave the house without this summer is her sunscreen! Sunscreen is something that everyone should be wearing 365-days of the year, no matter the weather. We must protect our skin from harsh, broad spectrum rays: UVV and UVA rays.

With things opening back up, many people are putting makeup on for the first time in a long time. One tip on getting back to good makeup habits is to begin with your sunscreen as a base layer.

"CeraVe's hydrating mineral sunscreen SPF30, shear-tint, is a great daily face sunscreen because it's light weight and its 100% mineral base makes it safe for sensitive skin. And its shear tint blends really well with most skin tones," stated beauty expert, Foley.

Washing your face before you go to sleep at night is a very important step to getting the perfect glam the next morning. Liquid cleansers can leave up to 30% of your makeup on your skin, especially that stubborn eye makeup. Emily filled us in on a trick that many makeup artists use to remove the tiniest traces of makeup, and that's the Neutrogena, Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes.

"This product will make sure that nothing gets in the way of your healthiest skin," explained Foley.

A lot of people are headed on vacation, wearing summer fashions and probably showing more skin. Showing off your "pandemic skin" is the last step to returning into society.

"What you'll need is an easy-to-use product, that performs in a big way. That definitely the Olay Premium Exfoliating Body Wash! My favorite of the three because of the sugar and cocoa butter used to massage away those dead skin cells," stated Foley.

For more information, follow @EmilyLFoley on Instagram.