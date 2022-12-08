Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Prepare for cold and flu season with Mucinex

Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 17:13:04-05

Don’t miss holiday festivities because you’ve contracted a cold or the flu. Lifestyle Expert, Grace Gold, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can relieve your cold and flu symptoms.

“Finding multi-symptom relief can be a challenge,” says Gold. “That's why Mucinex Fast Max Cold and Flu All-In-One is celebrating your comeback this season.”

Suffering with cold or flu symptoms can leave you feeling miserable.

“It provides relief for up to nine common cold and flu symptoms, including fever, headache, body ache, cough, congestion, sinus pressure and more.”

For more information, visit Mucinex.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Mucinex.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors