Prepare for damages with a public adjuster

Owning a home is a huge responsibility. Knowing how and where to get help if damages occur can bring some peace of mind. WSFL Trusted Advisor Humberto Hernandez with National Claims Consultants has some tips on who can help.

Public adjusters will fight for you, rather than the best interests of your insurance policy. Hiring a public adjuster will help you file claims and know your rights and options you have in the case of a disaster.

New laws in Florida have changed the amount of time you have to file a claim regarding wind damages. A public adjuster can make sure you get everything done in a timely manner, and you won't owe them a single cent until your case is won. If you don't win the claim, you won't be charged.

