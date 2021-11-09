Prepare for Open Enrollment

We had a health insurance expert share tips on how to make this year’s medicare enrollment less confusing for us all! Joining us now is the chief marketing officer for ClearMatch Medicare, Keira Krausz.

When exploring your options in open enrollment, don't just check off boxes. Make sure you're getting the healthcare providers you need and want. Having a broker can help you find the right plan in no time. They're experts when it comes to finding a plan that's perfect for you, and can make sure the process is speedy.

