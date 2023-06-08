Prepare for the unexpected with United Healthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s President of Markets Individual and Family Plans, Marcus Robinson, joined Inside South Florida to help guide you on staying insured through all of life's curveballs.

“Qualifying life event is a life change that can make people eligible to enroll in health insurance outside of the yearly open enrollment period,” says Robinson. “Common examples are loss of health coverage, change in marital status, adding a child to the family, and relocating. If you have a qualifying life event outside of open enrollment, we provide a free service to compare your options.”

For more information, visit UHC.com and Healthcare.gov

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare.