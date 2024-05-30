Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season with G&R Windows, Doors, & Roofing

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by G&R Windows, Doors, & Roofing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As May marks the beginning of the stormy season in Florida, it's crucial to ensure your home is prepared for the potential onslaught of hurricanes. Marketing Director Rosanna Heud of G&R Windows, Doors, & Roofing joined Inside South Florida to discuss how their services can help homeowners get ready for big storms.

G&R specializes in installing exterior doors and windows that are not only hurricane-resistant but also soundproof. They cater to both residential and commercial properties, as well as roofing. Their roofing services extend to significant projects, such as the current undertaking in Miramar, where they are working on 12 homes within the same facility.

G&R boasts a showroom located in the region, providing customers with the opportunity to see their products firsthand. They also offer free estimates on location, ensuring convenience and accessibility. The company prides itself on providing "the royal treatment" to its customers. "We're available 24/7, even holidays," Rossanna mentioned, emphasizing their commitment to customer service.

One notable aspect of G&R's service is their flexible financing options. "You could have the worst credit, we'll still get your finance," she assured. This financing peace of mind allows homeowners to undertake necessary upgrades without financial stress.

The cost of projects can vary significantly based on the type and scale of the work. "Metal roofing right now is the one that we're selling the most. It is the one that lasts the longest," they explained, noting that prices can range from $20,000 to $120,000 depending on the square footage of the house, which is why financing can be so important to many of their clients.

Their hurricane and soundproof exterior windows and doors are a standout feature. "If somebody's having a really loud party, or there's a big loud noise, you definitely aren't going to hear that with any of our windows and doors that were installed," they noted.

With over 10 years in the business, G&R is a family-owned company known for its efficiency and reliability. While G&R's primary service area covers South Florida, including Miami Dade, Broward County, and West Palm Beach, they are expanding their reach to the west side, including Naples.

For more information, viewers can reach out directly by calling 786-614-7723 or their website at topeximpactwindows.com.