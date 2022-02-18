Prepare your home for the worst with propane

An important part of severe weather prep is thinking about ways to keep your home running following a power outage. Jennifer forget is teaming up with the propane education and research council to help us stay prepared.

Jennifer went through the grid failure during the historical snowstorm in Texas last year. She suggests considering a mix of energy sources, like propane along with electricity, to be able to keep your home warm and keep on necessary appliances during an emergency.

Propane also offers environmental benefits since it's a low-carbon fuel. You can see your options on using propane to be prepared at Propane.com

