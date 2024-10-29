Preparedness with Jackery: Key Steps for Handling Emergencies

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jackery. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Craig Fugate, a former FEMA administrator and expert in disaster preparedness, recently joined Inside South Florida to highlight the essentials for emergency readiness. With the increase in natural disasters, he emphasized that preparedness can make all the difference in achieving positive outcomes. One critical recommendation he shared was having emergency power at home. "This isn't optional anymore," he noted, citing the importance for individuals who rely on medical devices or refrigerated medications. Craig introduced new battery-powered units like those from Jackery, which are not only portable but also solar-powered, offering an innovative solution for power during outages.

He also stressed the importance of an insurance check-up, ensuring coverage, and considering flood insurance. His top tips for staying connected include charging all devices pre-storm, having a portable radio for crucial updates, and communicating with loved ones post-storm to assure them of your safety. For reliable emergency power options, Craig recommends exploring Jackery’s latest models at jackery.com, particularly the robust 5000 Plus, tailored for supporting home appliances during outages.