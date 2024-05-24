Preparing for Hurricane Season: Key Tips from Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Fort Lauderdale Florida. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Hurricane season is here, and it’s crucial to be prepared. Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan joined Inside South Florida to share essential tips to help residents get ready for potential storms.

Why Start Preparing Now?

Preparation is key for hurricane season, especially as forecasters predict a busier season than usual. Chief Gollan emphasizes the importance of early preparation to avoid last-minute scrambling.

Key Safety Tips:



Storm-Ready Homes: Ensure your house is prepared for storms by trimming trees and fitting storm shutters. Supplies and Water: Stock up on water and essential supplies. Initial storm response efforts focus on clearing roadways and setting up shelters, making self-sufficiency critical in the early days. Emergency Resources: Resources are strategically stored across the state to support residents in the aftermath of a storm.

Emergency Preparedness:



Stay tuned to local media for updates and warnings. Heed Warnings: Do not underestimate the severity of storms, even if they seem similar to past experiences.

Hurricane Watch vs. Hurricane Warning:



Hurricane Watch: Issued 48 to 36 hours before expected impact. This is the time to start preparations.

Issued 48 to 36 hours before expected impact. This is the time to start preparations. Hurricane Warning: Issued 36 hours before expected impact. By this time, all preparations should be complete.

Post-Storm Precautions:



Stay Indoors: Avoid going outside immediately after the storm to prevent accidents with fallen tree limbs and other hazards.

Avoid going outside immediately after the storm to prevent accidents with fallen tree limbs and other hazards. Generator Safety: Do not run generators inside garages to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not run generators inside garages to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Await Instructions: Follow directions from local authorities through social media, local media, or direct communication in the community.

For more information and detailed guidance, visit fortlauderdale.gov.