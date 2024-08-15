Preparing for the School Year: Tech Tips and Tools to Ensure Success

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Five Star, AliExpress, Qualcomm, and GE Lighting – a Savant Company. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As students gear up for the new school year, it’s essential to be well-prepared to tackle the challenges ahead. Albert Lawrence, a tech expert and creator of ‘Get Your Gadgets Streaming’, recently joined Inside South Florida to share some valuable tips and tools that can help students succeed, both in the classroom and beyond, by leveraging the power of technology.

The importance of understanding and utilizing new technologies, especially with the advent of artificial intelligence in education, cannot be overstated. Lawrence emphasized the need for students to stay ahead by embracing tech solutions that enhance their learning experience.

One of the standout tools Lawrence introduced is the Five Star Study App. This free app, in conjunction with compatible Five Star school supplies, allows students to study smarter by creating digital flashcards from handwritten notes. Lawrence, who grew up using Five Star products, attests to their durability. Now, with the integration of the Study App, students can easily convert their handwritten notes into digital resources, enabling them to study anytime, anywhere—eliminating any excuses for not being prepared.

For those looking to find everything they need for the school year without breaking the bank, Lawrence revealed a secret shopping destination: AliExpress. This platform offers an extensive range of affordable items perfect for back-to-school needs. From electric scooters to portable washers, AliExpress has it all, making it an ideal one-stop shop for students looking to save money while getting everything they need.

When it comes to high-tech tools, Lawrence highlighted the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge 16-inch laptop. Powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor, this laptop offers AI-enhanced performance, power efficiency, and an all-new PC experience. One of its most notable features is its multiple days of battery life, ensuring that students can focus on their studies without worrying about constant recharging.

Creating a conducive study environment is also crucial for academic success. Lawrence suggested using GE-branded Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Bulbs to elevate the vibe of any space. These smart bulbs are perfect for adding a vibrant touch to study areas or dorm rooms. With the ability to control the lights via the Cync app or through voice commands using Amazon Alexa or Google devices, students can easily customize their environment to suit their mood and needs.

For those interested in learning more about the tools and tips Lawrence shared, including where to purchase these items, visit tipsontv.com.