Preserving Muscle Mass During Weight Loss: Dr. Sasha De Jesus Shares Key Strategies

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MetaboliK Health. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Sasha De Jesus joined Inside South Florida to discuss a crucial topic in weight loss: preserving muscle mass. She emphasized the importance of focusing on fat loss rather than just the total number of pounds lost, noting that losing muscle can slow down metabolism. "Muscle equals longevity and a healthy metabolism," she explained, encouraging patients to prioritize muscle preservation throughout their weight loss journey.

At MetaboliK Health, patients are equipped with a body composition scale that measures muscle mass, fat percentage, water levels, and basal metabolic rate. This initial assessment helps create a personalized, comprehensive plan focused on nutrition and physical activity. Dr. De Jesus highlighted the role of protein in the meal plans tailored to each patient's ideal body weight and activity level. Additionally, patients work closely with health coaches to set micro goals for physical activity, making small but sustainable changes for long-term success.

For more information on preserving muscle mass while losing weight, viewers can visit metabolikhealth.com or follow them on Instagram at @metabolikhealth.