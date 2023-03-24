Watch Now
President and COO of OneUnited Bank sees positive change in community

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 24, 2023
President and Chief Operating Officer of OneUnited Bank, Teri Williams, joined Inside South Florida to share her thoughts on the positive changes within the black community.

“As a community, we are starting to focus on wealth building and generational wealth. When I was growing up, people were raising their kids to take care of them. Now, people are looking to what they can leave their kids and what they can leave to the next generation,” says Williams. “Our mission is to make financial literacy a core value in the black community, so that little boys and little girls will grow up thinking about money and how to build wealth.”

