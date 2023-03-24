President and COO of OneUnited Bank sees positive change in community

President and Chief Operating Officer of OneUnited Bank, Teri Williams, joined Inside South Florida to share her thoughts on the positive changes within the black community.

“As a community, we are starting to focus on wealth building and generational wealth. When I was growing up, people were raising their kids to take care of them. Now, people are looking to what they can leave their kids and what they can leave to the next generation,” says Williams. “Our mission is to make financial literacy a core value in the black community, so that little boys and little girls will grow up thinking about money and how to build wealth.”

For more information, visit OneUnited.com

