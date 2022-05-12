President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Dean Cameron, shares the importance of life insurance

For many of us, the pandemic has changed how we approach our health and think about our future. That is why President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Dean Cameron, joined us to explain why life insurance should be a necessity.

“It’s a wonderful product that helps your family, your loved ones, and those who count on you in the event of your untimely departure,” says Cameron. “It can allow your family to be able to grieve appropriately without worrying about whether they're going to pay the mortgage bill or how they're going to take care of their needs.”

Cameron explained how people can choose the right life insurance for themselves and their families.

“The most important thing is to deal with a trusted local agent or advisor, who is licensed in your state, who is adhering to a code of ethics, and who is trying to put work in your best interest,” says Cameron. “When we think about what to look for, if we may be having a stroke, the American Stroke Association recommended an easy acronym called F.A.S.T.”

F.A.S.T. stands for Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call 911.

For more information, visit naic.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by NAIC