President of the National Insurance Crime Bureau shares how to avoid fraud after a natural disaster

Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 18:16:33-04

With Hurricane season on the rise, damage to homes can be unavoidable. Unfortunately, another potential problem many of us don’t think about is fraud when getting your home repaired. President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, David Glawe, joined Inside South Florida to share how to be aware of fraudulent contractors and vendors.

“In Florida, make sure you have three days of food and water. Make sure to have a cell phone, battery backup, and a place to stay if a catastrophic event or a hurricane is approaching.” says Glawe. “Also ensure you have the right insurance coverages, and you have replacement costs for your household goods.”

In 2021, there were $92 billion in insured losses from catastrophic damages, and $9.2 billion in fraud. Florida is one of the top states for fraudulent activity.

“After an event occurs, get your family safe and get to an area where you have cell phone coverage, food, and water,” says Glawe. “Then take a pause, contact your insurance carrier, file your claim, and work with them to see a vetted contractor list for your area.”

For more information on keeping your home protected, visit www.nicb.org

