Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Press Play: Mr. Corman

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:23 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 17:23:30-04

Joseph Gordon-Levitt returns to the small screen with his latest Apple TV+ series, Mr. Corman. The series follows fifth grade teacher, Josh Corman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), going through the struggles of anxiety, loneliness and depression. Levitt stars, produces and directs this show as it delves into these difficult topics and puts mental health in the spotlight.

"Mr. Corman is a guy who's got a lot to be grateful for and he does his best not to take his life for granted and be happy, but he's not always successful. And I think that's human. {...} Often times on TV you see a hero or a villain and I wanted to make something that's more in the middle," stated Levitt.

New episodes of Mr. Corman are released every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors