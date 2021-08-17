Press Play: Mr. Corman

Joseph Gordon-Levitt returns to the small screen with his latest Apple TV+ series, Mr. Corman. The series follows fifth grade teacher, Josh Corman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), going through the struggles of anxiety, loneliness and depression. Levitt stars, produces and directs this show as it delves into these difficult topics and puts mental health in the spotlight.

"Mr. Corman is a guy who's got a lot to be grateful for and he does his best not to take his life for granted and be happy, but he's not always successful. And I think that's human. {...} Often times on TV you see a hero or a villain and I wanted to make something that's more in the middle," stated Levitt.

New episodes of Mr. Corman are released every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.