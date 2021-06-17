Watch
Press Play: Musicals, Musicals, Musicals!

Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 10:36:02-04

Musicals, musicals, musicals; they're back! Broadway is back, but while you're waiting to get your butt into a theater, you can bring Broadway into your home, now.

On this week's Press Play, Rotten Tomatoes corespondent, Naz Perez, joined Jason to discuss a few of the upcoming Broadway themed films coming out in 2021. We kicked off the list with, In The Heights, which currently sits at 97% certified fresh on the tomato meter.

"It's the most New York movie that I've seen in a while. Often when we see films form New York, we never really get to see them from the LatinX community, and we rarely get to see the neighborhood of Washington Heights," stated Perez.

This is a story about the people that live in the community and their dreams; it's a story about love, identity, and what the sense of home means to them.

Up next was Wicked, which, unfortunately, does not have a release date as of yet. Though it is one of the most long running and successful shows currently on Broadway, so it's worth the wait. Wicked is a prequel to Wizard of Oz, before Dorothy arrives.

One popular show you can mark your calendars for is, West Side Story, which premiers December 20th. You can also expect to see runaway Broadway hit, Dear Evan Hendsen, and many more.

Check out RottenTomatoes.com for their list of 100 Best Musicals of All Time for more.

