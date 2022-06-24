Priceline helping us all save on summer travel

The pandemic limited our ability to socialize and travel. That is why Travel Expert,

Dayvee Sutton, joined Inside South Florida to share cost-saving tips and travel trends that are popular this summer.

“This summer travelers are ready to socialize again and are headed to the big cities for the culture, entertainment, and dining experiences,” says Sutton. “Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, Chicago, and Seattle have been the most popular destinations domestically and internationally. Europe is a hotspot for Americans with London, Paris, and Rome topping the list.”

The effects of the economy have impacted our wallets. Sutton has tips to fix that.

“If you're looking to travel by air, make finding your flights a priority. Airfare is expensive, and we expect it to remain pricey because of rising fuel prices, inflation, and shortages of airplanes and staff,” says Sutton. “Next, be flexible, and instead of booking based on the destination you want to travel, book based on what's on sale.”

Priceline can offer you even more discounts to help you plan your best summer vacation.

“Priceline has a great rewards program called Priceline VIP. You book a trip and then you get an instant discount. You also get a coupon after each completed trip for even more savings,” says Sutton. “Priceline recently announced an additional benefit to the program called the VIP family. You and up to two other members can create a VIP family together. When any of you complete a trip, your totals are tallied together, which help you gain higher status and unlock benefits.”

For more information, visit Priceline.com/VIP

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Priceline.