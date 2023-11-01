Watch Now
Priceline's Travel Booking App is Making Holiday Travel Easier

Travel Expert, Jo Franco, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can find the best price for holiday travel using Priceline.

“Priceline has this incredible tool called the rebook function, the rebook feature, where if you booked directly through Priceline, you can change your flights within the app within the Priceline app,” says Franco. “So, you don't have to wait in those crazy queues, or call the airlines, you could just do it through your app. And I think that saves a lot of the stress.”

With Black Friday right around the corner, Priceline is giving customer great deals for the holiday season.

“There's a 30% off sitewide starting November sixth for Black Friday,” says Franco. “But in addition to that, if you sign up for the email newsletter, you will then get a mystery coupon which gives you different discounts and some of those coupons will give you up to 99% off Express deal hotel stays, which is crazy because that's like deal on deal on deal.”

For more information, visit Priceline.com

