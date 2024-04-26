Pride Center at Equality Park: Celebrating Community Empowerment and Inclusion

Nestled in the heart of Wilton Manors, Equality Park stands as a beacon of empowerment and inclusion for South Florida's LGBT communities. Spanning five and a half acres, this vibrant campus is home to the Pride Center, a revered 501(c)(3) organization that has served the region for over three decades. At the helm of this transformative initiative is CEO Robert Boo, whose unwavering commitment is reflected in every aspect of the center's mission.

"Our mission is to provide a welcoming, safe space and inclusive home that celebrates, nurtures, and empowers the LGBT communities and our friends and neighbors here in South Florida," shares Boo. Central to their endeavors is the cultivation of a supportive environment where individuals can thrive authentically.

One of the Pride Center's hallmark events is its weekly gatherings, which attract a remarkable turnout. Describing participants as "activators", Boo underscores the sense of community and purpose they foster. "Every Tuesday, we have the nation's largest weekly gathering of activators," he notes proudly, with attendance often exceeding 150 individuals.

During a recent Tuesday gathering, WSFL-TV made a generous contribution to support the Pride Center's vital initiatives. With a heartfelt donation of $2,500, the collective appreciation for the center's impactful work was palpable. Boo expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing its significance in advancing their mission.

The funds received will bolster various programs and services offered by the Pride Center, including coffee and conversation gatherings, Women with Pride programs, education initiatives, and more. These efforts are integral to the center's overarching goals of reducing stigmas, increasing visibility, and advocating for equality across all facets of society.

In addition to financial contributions, collaborations with organizations like WSFL-TV further amplify the Pride Center's reach and impact. Through ongoing partnerships and community engagement, the center continues to spearhead initiatives that uplift and empower marginalized voices.

For those interested in learning more about the Pride Center's transformative work and how they can get involved, visit PrideCenterFlorida.org.