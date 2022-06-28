Watch Now
Pride Center at Equality Park provides safe space for LGBTQ+ Community

Pride Month celebrations are ongoing. Pride Center at Equality Park’s CEO, Robert Boo, joined Inside South Florida as a part of WSFL-TV’s “Doing Good,” campaign to talk about how the non-profit organization supports the LGBTQ+ community.

“We started off primarily providing HIV testing, outreach, education prevention work and then we evolved. We have our outreach for the LGBT community and we have our women with pride coordinator,” says Boo. “We have the nation's largest weekly gathering of LGBT active-agers. Every Tuesday morning there is coffee and conversation.”

The Pride Center at Equality Park provides a host of resources for its community.

“We provide that safe space. It may be their only opportunity of being in a welcoming and affirming environment where they can be themselves,” says Boo. “Isolation and loneliness are two of the top four factors that effect the active-aging communities.”

The organization has evolved from providing community outreach to accommodating the LGBTQ+ community with housing.

“During the pandemic, we actually finished our project for the Residences at Equality Park, which is a 48 apartment complex for people that are 55+ years old,” says Boo.

For more information, visit PrideCenterFlorida.org

