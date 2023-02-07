Pride of the Americas in Fort Lauderdale features Boy George

Pride Fort Lauderdale is hosting its Pride of Americas on February 10th -12th. Pride Volunteer and South Florida Drag Icon, Shawn Palacious, joined Inside South Florida to share event details.

“The Americas was established out of the necessity for some Caribbean and South American countries that don't have the support of the LGBTQIA allies,” says Palacious.

The two-day revelry will feature a variety of events.

“Friday is our kickoff party in Wilton Manors,” says Palacious. “Then, Saturday afternoon we have our parade, and Boy George is going to perform Saturday evening.”

For more information, visit PrideFortLauderdale.org