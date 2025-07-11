Prime Day Beauty & Wellness Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your beauty, wellness, and self-care routine with top-rated products at unbeatable prices. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida with some of the best deals available right now:

Luseta Beauty

This salon-quality hair care line combines natural ingredients with targeted formulas for hydration, volume repair, and damage control—all at an affordable price. The collection includes shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and styling products that are sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. Inspired by the ancient hair rituals of China’s Red Yao women, this collection features fermented rice water to strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and encourage healthy growth. The deeply hydrating shampoo and conditioner leave hair smoother, shinier, and more resilient.

Prime Day Deal: Save up to 45% on best-selling shampoo and conditioner bundles during Lightning Deals on July 9 and 11.

Eucerin Advanced Hydration

Build a summer-ready skincare routine with Eucerin’s dermatologist-recommended products. Their Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50 is ultra-lightweight and suitable for all skin types and tones. Formulated with multi-weight hyaluronic acid, humectants, and five antioxidants, it helps protect against long-term sun damage.

Prime Day Deal: Up to 30% off select hydration and sun protection products.

Thermacell

Stay bite-free with Thermacell’s rechargeable mosquito repellent devices, which create a 20-foot zone of scent-free protection. The compact E90 model runs for up to nine hours on one charge and includes 12 hours of refill cartridges (with additional 40-hour cartridges available). Safe for use around people, pets, and pollinators.

Prime Day Deal: Up to 40% off Thermacell’s top devices.

Grace & Stella Self-Care Essentials

Beloved for their viral under-eye masks, Amazon’s #1 best-seller in the category, Grace & Stella makes feel-good self-care simple and fun. Their award-winning hydrocolloid pimple patches are also a favorite, clinically proven to flatten blemishes fast.

Prime Day Deal: Eye masks up to 28% off; pimple patches up to 56% off.