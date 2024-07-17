Prime Day Deals to Watch Out For: Top Picks from Jamie O’Donnell on ISF

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JamieO + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jamie O’Donnell returned to Inside South Florida to share some exciting Prime Day deals and tips for the season. Here are some of the highlights she discussed:

GigaPets by Top Secret Toys

These beloved virtual pets from the 90s are back and better than ever. With more frames of animation, advanced gameplay, and real pet sound effects, GigaPets encourage kids to care for their virtual pets by feeding, bathing, and teaching them tricks. They come in various styles like unicorn, puppy, kitty, and T-Rex. For Prime Day, they are offering 15% off, with prices ranging from $15 to $17 on Amazon from July 16-17. More details can be found at topsecrettoys.us.

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Batiste, America’s number one dry shampoo brand, is offering a variety of dry shampoos at 30% off on Prime Day. Their products effectively absorb excess oil and refresh hair for up to 24 hours. They have formulations for different hair types, including the sweat-activated dry shampoo, touch-activated dry shampoo, volumizing dry shampoo, and a special dark dry shampoo for dark hair. Available on Amazon July 16-17, you can learn more at batistehair.com.

Toppik Hair Building Fibers

Transform thinning hair instantly with Toppik Hair Building Fibers. Made from natural colored keratin protein, these fibers blend seamlessly with existing hair, creating a fuller and thicker appearance. Available in multiple shades, they are resistant to wind, rain, and sweat. Regularly priced at $24.95, they will be 30% off on Prime Day. More information is available at toppik.com.

HeatPulse Massager by Hydragun

Trusted by elite athletes, Hydragun’s HeatPulse Massager offers fast relief from stiffness, tension, and pain using heat and vibration therapy. The HeatPulse Back and Core Massager, regularly $249, will be available for $199, and the HeatPulse Knee Massager, regularly $169, will be on sale for $135. Both are available on Amazon July 16-17. More information can be found at hydragun.com.

For more details on these deals and additional Prime Day offers, visit jamieo.co.