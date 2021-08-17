Watch
All aboard everyone! Cruising has resumed in the U.S., so what can travelers expect? From pre-boarding procedures and entertainment options to new health protocols, Princess Cruises stopped by Inside South Florida to share what it's like to be on board and out to sea.

Recently, Princess Cruises successfully completed their first U.S. based voyage after the year long pause in operations due to COVID-19. The seven day cruise to Alaska kicked off, on the Majestic Princess, initiating the partial season of Alaskan sailings.

"The excitement was not only with us, but with the crew," stated an excited cruise goer.

For more information or to book your own adventure, visit princess.com.

