Prioritize your health with these tips from the Parkinson’s Foundation

Falling victim to a severe illness takes a toll on anyone. As part of Parkinson’s awareness month President and CEO of the Parkinson’s Foundation, John Lehr, and Parkinson’s patient, Susan Brown, joined the show to help raise awareness.

Over one million Americans are currently struggling with Parkinson’s. “It’s what we call a progressive regenerative neurological disease, which means it’s going to get worse over time.” Says John.

Despite this, there are ways to help treat Parkinson’s and help improve patients quality of life. “You can really change your how you live with the disease if you are in touch with a neurologist and a movement specialist right away.” Says Susan. “There are definitely dopamine replacement therapies and things like that, that help tremendously.”

To learn more about treatment options, visit Parkinsons.org

