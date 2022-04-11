Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Prioritize your health with these tips from the Parkinson’s Foundation

Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 13:37:57-04

Falling victim to a severe illness takes a toll on anyone. As part of Parkinson’s awareness month President and CEO of the Parkinson’s Foundation, John Lehr, and Parkinson’s patient, Susan Brown, joined the show to help raise awareness.

Over one million Americans are currently struggling with Parkinson’s. “It’s what we call a progressive regenerative neurological disease, which means it’s going to get worse over time.” Says John.

Despite this, there are ways to help treat Parkinson’s and help improve patients quality of life. “You can really change your how you live with the disease if you are in touch with a neurologist and a movement specialist right away.” Says Susan. “There are definitely dopamine replacement therapies and things like that, that help tremendously.”

To learn more about treatment options, visit Parkinsons.org

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Parkinson’s Foundation

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors