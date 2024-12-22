Prioritizing Emotional Wellness During the Holidays with Expert Advice from BetterHelp

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by BetterHelp. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday season can be a joyous time, but it also brings unique emotional challenges. Sonni Williams, a licensed professional counselor, shared practical tools to help prioritize mental and emotional wellness during this busy and sometimes overwhelming season.

Tips for Emotional Wellness:

Connect with Your Go-To People: Lean on trusted friends or family members who can offer comfort, support, and a listening ear. Sharing your feelings can be a great way to process emotions and feel less alone. Prioritize Self-Care: Focus on activities you genuinely enjoy, rather than obligations. Incorporate mindfulness, breathing exercises, and hobbies that bring you joy. Be intentional about saying "yes" only to things that align with your energy and happiness. Navigate Tricky Conversations: During family gatherings, difficult topics may arise. Sonni advises redirecting conversations to neutral topics or choosing not to engage at all if a discussion becomes uncomfortable.

Staying Organized and Prepared:

Plan Ahead : Create a holiday schedule and stick to it as much as possible to reduce stress.

: Create a holiday schedule and stick to it as much as possible to reduce stress. Delegate Tasks : Share responsibilities with others to avoid burnout.

: Share responsibilities with others to avoid burnout. Manage Expectations: Let go of the idea of a “perfect holiday.” Embrace imperfections to enjoy the moment.

Benefits of Therapy:

For those struggling during the holidays, therapy can provide valuable tools and coping strategies. Licensed therapists can help you navigate emotions, develop resilience, and create a personalized approach to your mental health.

Additional Wellness Tips:

Set Healthy Boundaries : Be clear about your needs and say no to commitments that don’t align with your well-being.

: Be clear about your needs and say no to commitments that don’t align with your well-being. Nurture Positive Relationships : Spend time with those who uplift and support you, focusing on connections that bring joy and fill your emotional cup.

: Spend time with those who uplift and support you, focusing on connections that bring joy and fill your emotional cup. Seek Professional Support: Therapy isn’t just for crises. A licensed therapist can tailor strategies to your specific needs and help you maintain emotional wellness year-round.

For more information on finding a therapist or starting your wellness journey, visitBetterHelp.com. Remember, your mental health deserves as much care as any other aspect of your life.