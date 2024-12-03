Prioritizing Muscle Mass During Weight Loss with MetaboliK Health

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MetaboliK Health. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Sasha De Jesus, preventative cardiologist and obesity medicine specialist, returned to Inside South Florida to discuss an often-overlooked aspect of weight loss—preserving muscle mass while shedding fat. Here’s what she shared about achieving a balanced and sustainable approach to health and wellness.

Dr. De Jesus emphasized the importance of focusing on fat loss rather than just the number on the scale.



Muscle mass directly influences metabolism and overall longevity. Losing muscle slows the body's ability to burn calories efficiently. Initial Assessments: Using a body composition scale, patients can gain a clear understanding of their muscle mass, fat percentage, water levels, and basal metabolic rate. This data allows for a targeted, personalized weight loss plan.

MetaboliK Health provides a comprehensive plan to help patients preserve muscle mass while reaching their weight loss goals:

Customized Nutrition Plans

Protein intake is tailored to each patient’s ideal body weight and activity level.

Balanced meal plans focus on fueling the body while protecting lean muscle. Health Coaching

Patients connect with their health coach and Dr. De Jesus three times a month via telehealth for convenience.

Coaches set micro-goals, ensuring progress is sustainable and long-term. Physical Activity Integration

Gradual introduction of resistance exercises helps build and preserve muscle.

Patients are guided to achieve small, manageable milestones that evolve into a consistent fitness routine.

Dr. De Jesus reminds patients to "trust the process." By focusing on incremental changes, individuals can preserve muscle, boost metabolism, and enjoy lasting wellness.

For more information, visit MetaboliKHealth.com or follow @MetabolikHealth on Instagram. Dr. Sasha De Jesus is helping patients redefine weight loss—one muscle at a time!