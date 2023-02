Accentuating multi-tones found in melanated skin can seem tricky. Makeup Artist of B-rich Beauty, Brandon Richardson, joined Inside South Florida to share universal blush shades for deeper tones.

“Deep peaches, corals and berry shades work really well. Raspberries, strawberries and plums can also work great,” says Richardson. “You should be thinking of rich tones, but also adding some color to the face brightens it up.”

For more information, visit brich_beauty on Instagram