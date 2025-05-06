Pro Drivers Share Summer Road Tips Ahead of Porsche Carrera Cup in Miami

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As temperatures rise and more Floridians hit the road, two professional race car drivers are offering expert advice on staying safe and efficient behind the wheel—just in time for Porsche Carrera Cup race weekend in Miami.

Joining Inside South Florida, racecar drivers Madeline Stewart and Sabré Cook shared tips for summer travel, especially as road trips increase and the heat tests vehicle performance.

“My top tip is to be prepared,” Stewart emphasized. “Map out the journey ahead of schedule, and make sure you know where your stops are going to be. You've planned your fuel stops, whether you're filling up your car or you're fueling yourself.”

Cook added: “I know it's super easy to be tempted to scroll through your phone or mess with your playlist, but try to stay focused, so that way you can get where you're going safely, and others can too.”

When it comes to gas, the duo revealed they use the same Synergy Supreme+ fuel in their race cars that’s available to everyday drivers at Exxon and Mobil stations. This high-performance fuel is designed to keep engines three times cleaner, improving both efficiency and performance.

The Porsche Carrera Cup race—held this weekend in Miami—demands peak mental and physical readiness. “We'll go through data, visualize the track, and set up the car with our engineers to make sure it's optimized for performance. We'll also take care of ourselves physically which includes good nutrition, rest, and lots of hydration for the hot race week coming up ahead” one of them shared.

In celebration of race week, ExxonMobil Rewards+ members can earn triple points—18 points per gallon—which translates to 18 cents off per gallon for future purchases.

For more on the fuel and the racing series visitExxon.com for fuel information and PorscheCarreraCup.us for race details.