Pro fitness tips from Apple Fitness

Whether you have declared 2023 as your year to finally get healthy or you’re interested in maintaining your current level of physical fitness, Apple Watch and Fitness has designed something just for you. Director Fitness Technologies and Fitness, Julz Arney, and Apple Fitness Trainers, Bakari Williams and Emily Fayette, joined Inside South Florida to share how the platform can help motivate you as you work towards your health and fitness goals.

We have 12 different workout types, including meditation. We have the best playlist from Apple Music and a world class trainer team to keep you motivated,” says Arney. “We have an Artist Spotlight series with music by Beyonce. Our guest for our audio walking experience, 'Time to Walk,' is the amazing Jamie Lee Curtis.”

If physical fitness is the resolution that you have struggled with year after year, Fayette and Williams have great fitness tips that may help you.

“My best piece of advice for anyone getting back into fitness or just starting off is to start simple and stay consistent with it,” says Fayette. “Music is everything when you're working out and Fitness Plus has amazing music and playlists,” says Williams.

For more information, visit Apple.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Apple Watch and Fitness.