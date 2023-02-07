Pro makeup tips for melanated color correction

Black skin comes in a beautiful array of sun-kissed hues. Makeup Artist of B-rich Beauty, Brandon Richardson, joined Inside South Florida to share professional makeup tips to help you achieve a flawless look.

“One of my favorite products to have in your makeup bag is a compact that has color correcting products and multiple shades of complexion. You can achieve the best skin for you,” says Richardson. “A little bit of primer on the eye adds a bit of color, gives you a little warmth, and evens out any shadows on the eyelid.”

For more information, visit brich_beauty on Instagram