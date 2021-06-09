Products to help you step into Summer

Summer is here and with that comes new products and fun ideas to try to make this summer the best one yet. Friend of the show, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride has some great ideas to show summer whose boss.

There are going to be more people than ever traveling this summer. You can avoid high prices and limited stock of rental cars by turning to Turo. Think of it as the AirBnB of cars. You can search for any kind of car in any location, and even request a pick-up or delivery to meet you at an airport. If you want to earn some extra cash this summer, you can list your car yourself. Head to Turo.com or download the Turo app to check it out.

The warm and humid weather may bring some undesirable odors into your home. Febreze Air will eliminate any musky odors rather than just masking them. Tropical scents like Hawaiian Aloha and Bora Bora Waters will make your home smell like the tropical getaway we've all been craving.

Don't be caught with a dead phone while your parents are at home waiting for vacation pictures. Otterbox has a variety of power banks to charge your phone on the go. These work with any phone and can supply up to over 60 additional hours of battery. The sleek and slim design makes sure they'll fit in any bag, so you can take them anywhere.

Sunscreen is the most important summer essential. Coppertone just launched a new Sport Mineral line, formulated with 100% naturally sourced zinc oxide. There are also new spray options of all your favorites. The Glow line will give you an illuminating shine, while the Pure Simple line is mild and perfect for those with sensitive skin.

Step out in style with a pair of shoes from Nothing New. These comfy, durable sneakers are also eco-friendly. They're made from recycled water bottles and fishing nets. There are 15 colors to chose from and two styles for men and women.