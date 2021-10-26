Watch
Products to refresh your home health and wellness

Posted at 12:15 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 12:15:26-04

If you feel like you've been in a rut, these great products will help break you out of it. Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O'Donnell has some suggestions on how to refresh and rejuvenate your home and your family's usual routine.

First up is Olive Natural Skincare. This brand offers natural nourishment to both mom and baby. The olive leaf extract helps the skin feel hydrated and protected.

The Snow LED Electric Toothbrush is brand new. Snow is a trusted brand when it comes to your teeth, and this new toothbrush has a blue LED light for whitening support. With four cleaning modes, you can easily whiten your teeth quickly and safely within the comfort of your own home.

Get your energy up with GummiShot Energy Gummies. These plant-based snacks provide long-lasting energy to get you through the day. You can choose from three flavors including elderberry, valencia orange, and tropical.

Make all your dinners easy with Butcher Box. This subscription box delivers high-quality meats straight to your front door, including beef, chicken, pork, and seafood. You can even pre-order your turkey for the holidays and take the stress out of holiday shopping.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

