Professional Bull Riding Kicks Off New Season in South Florida

This past weekend, South Florida welcomed the thrilling sport of professional bull riding as the Panthers and the city of Sunrise hosted the Florida Freedom team at Amerant Bank Arena. The event marked a significant moment for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization and the local community.

The highlight of the weekend was the unveiling of custom Panther Florida Freedom jerseys by the pro hockey team, creating a unique synergy between the two sports. The jerseys symbolize the partnership and support between the Panthers and the Florida Freedom bull riding team, uniting fans of both sports.

PBR has revolutionized the sport of bull riding by transforming it from an individual competition into a team-based event. Riders now compete in teams, bringing a new level of excitement and camaraderie to the arena. This change has not only enhanced the competition but also fostered a deeper connection between the athletes and their supporters.

The Florida Freedom team is kicking off a brand new season with this event, making Amerant Bank Arena their new home. This move is expected to bring more attention and enthusiasm to the sport in South Florida, providing fans with more opportunities to witness the adrenaline-pumping action of professional bull riding.

As the PBR team embarks on this new chapter, the collaboration with the Panthers and the city of Sunrise promises to create memorable experiences for fans and participants alike. The event at Amerant Bank Arena signifies the beginning of an exciting season and the establishment of a new home base for the Florida Freedom team.

For more information on upcoming events and tickets, visit the Amerant Bank Arena website, amerantbankarena.com. Don't miss the chance to experience the electrifying world of professional bull riding right here in South Florida.