Promoting Holocaust Education Through The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation

Ann Arnold, co-founder of The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation, recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss the foundation's mission and initiatives. Established in 2019 by Ann and her sister, the foundation was born out of their efforts to share their father's survival story and the realization of a significant lack of funding for Holocaust education. They believe that this education is crucial to achieving their goal of creating a world where all people are treated equally, with kindness and respect.

The foundation raises funds for grants that provide essential learning materials, support field trips, and develop programming to help teachers educate students about the lessons of the past and the importance of building a more inclusive and brighter society. Donations to the foundation can make a significant impact in schools across the country.

Arnold highlighted the "Journey for the Living" campaign, a national fitness challenge that raises money and builds awareness for Holocaust education. Participants are encouraged to walk, run, or ride at least 15 miles in one month. They can start a team, join a team, or participate individually, inviting family, friends, and neighbors to join. The campaign offers the flexibility to participate in person, virtually, or both. No matter how they choose to get involved, their support helps create the awareness that is so urgently needed today.

To learn more about the foundation, donate, or become a sponsor, please visit mshefoundation.org. Contributions and involvement can make a meaningful impact on communities across the country.