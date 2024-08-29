Promoting Motorcycle Safety with Wearable Airbags: Cycle Gear's New Initiative

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cycle Gear. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With summer in full swing and motorcyclists hitting the roads, safety remains a top priority. Cycle Gear, a leading retailer of motorcycle parts, apparel, and accessories, is taking a significant step forward in promoting rider safety through their national campaign, ‘Airbags Save’. The initiative aims to build public awareness about the use of wearable motorcycle airbags, a technology that could save countless lives. Stevan Popovich from Cycle Gear joined Inside South Florida to discuss this exciting new safety campaign and the technology behind motorcycle airbags.

Stevan shared some essential tips for both motorcyclists and their loved ones to promote safer riding practices:



Be Present: Ensure you are mentally and physically prepared to ride. Follow the Rules of the Road: Adhering to traffic laws is crucial for safety. Ride Protected: Use protective gear from head to toe, including helmets, jackets, pants, boots, gloves, and now, motorcycle airbags.

Stevan highlighted that recent research shows a high level of concern among relatives and friends of motorcyclists regarding rider safety. "90% of loved ones are worried about the safety of motorcyclists," Stevan noted. However, with the advancement in protective technology like wearable airbags, there is a significant opportunity to alleviate some of these concerns.

To maximize safety on the road, Stevan emphasized the importance of wearing appropriate gear:

Helmets: Specifically designed and tested to provide impact protection.

Protective Clothing: Jackets, pants, and gloves made from materials that offer abrasion resistance and protect against falls.

Motorcycle Airbags: A newer addition that provides added protection by reducing impact forces during an accident.

Stevan explained that motorcycle airbags are wearable vests, not components attached to the motorcycle. There are two types:



Tethered Airbags: These are connected to the motorcycle and deploy when the tether is pulled during a fall.

Non-Tethered Airbags: These are more advanced, using algorithms, gyroscopes, and accelerometers to monitor the rider's movements 1,000 times per second. They can predict an accident and deploy the airbag within 23 milliseconds, which is faster than a blink of an eye. This technology significantly reduces the impact force, providing a protective cushion from the shoulders to the waist.

The advanced technology in motorcycle airbags focuses on providing maximum protection with minimal intrusion. The vest is lightweight and can be worn under or over other riding apparel. The airbags are equipped with canisters that inflate the vest upon detecting a fall or collision, targeting the chest and collarbone areas, which are particularly vulnerable during accidents.

For those interested in learning more about motorcycle safety gear, including wearable airbags, Stevan encouraged visiting local Cycle Gear stores, especially in Florida, which has a large motorcycle community. More information can also be found online at cyclegear.com/airbags.