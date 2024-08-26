Propane Buses: A Cleaner, Safer Option for School Transportation

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Propane Education and Research Council. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tucker Perkins, CEO of the Propane Education and Research Council, joined Inside South Florida to share why every child deserves a safe, clean, and healthy ride to school. He states that the future of school transportation lies not with the traditional diesel buses that most children use today but with propane-powered buses. These buses offer numerous benefits for our children, communities, and the environment.



Cleaner and Healthier for Children: Propane buses significantly reduce harmful emissions by up to 96% compared to diesel buses. This means fewer pollutants in the air, contributing to a healthier environment for our children to grow and learn in. Additionally, propane buses are quieter, providing a more comfortable ride and allowing students to arrive at school calmer and more prepared to learn. Environmental Benefits: Propane is a low-carbon energy source that helps accelerate decarbonization efforts. By choosing propane-powered buses, school districts can reduce their environmental impact and contribute to cleaner air in their communities. Furthermore, propane buses are more affordable than electric buses, allowing schools to replace older, diesel buses more quickly. In fact, you can purchase three propane buses for the cost of one electric bus, making it a cost-effective option for reducing carbon emissions. Cost Efficiency: Operating propane buses costs half as much as running diesel buses. This cost-saving allows school districts to reallocate funds into classrooms and educational resources, directly benefiting students' education. Funding Opportunities: The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus program provides funding for schools to invest in cleaner buses. In the program's first three years, hundreds of propane buses have been purchased, significantly reducing harmful emissions from school transportation fleets. With over $2 billion still available in the program, there’s a substantial opportunity for more school districts to make the switch to cleaner propane buses.

For school districts looking to invest in a cleaner, healthier future for their students and communities, propane buses are the ideal choice. They offer a safe, quiet, and cost-effective alternative to diesel buses, with the added benefit of substantial environmental advantages.

