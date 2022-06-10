Propane power can save you money and help the environment

Finding ways to save money and help the environment are top priorities for many people, and using propane to power your house can do just that. HGTV Star and Real Estate and Building Expert, Matt Blashaw, joined Inside South Florida to explain how your home can benefit from propane.

“Propane makes it possible to build that comfortable, high-performing indoor space, or that dynamic outdoor space where all the family can be gathered together,” says Blashaw. “Families that are seeking to build that dream home don't necessarily need to wait for the utility company to run that gas line.”

Something that many of us don’t know is that propane can power your home.

“It's a very reliable source of energy. I love building homes that run on propane,” says Blashaw. “People love the energy efficiency. What you do is you talk to a local supplier. Then they work with a builder, they understand the size of your home and your needs and they install that tank on site.”

