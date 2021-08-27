Watch
Protect man's best friend while you head back to the office

Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 27, 2021
As millions of employees across the U.S. Anticipate a potential return to in-person work, those who are pet parents have some additional concerns beyond missing their favorite furry colleague. Vice president and head of pet insurance for MetLife, Katie Blakeley, has some tips on what to expect and how to prepare for your pet to be home without you.

Any time there is a change to our routine, our pets notice. Pet owners want to make sure their pets stay safe while they're at work. This may be as simple as investing in a gate or crate to make sure your pet stays out of any danger, or something like hiring a pet sitter or dog walker.

While they're on their own your pet may be anxious, leading them to make poor choices like eating something they're not or chewing up your couch. Having a plan for unexpected expenses like an emergency trip to the vet can give you peace of mind during a chaotic situation.

About 75% of employees expect their employers to help with navigating the new normal when it comes to leaving their pets behind and heading back to the office. Employers can extend benefits beyond employees to their pets as well. You can click here for a guide on how to help your pet adjust to you being back at work.

