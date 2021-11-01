Watch
Protect your child's sensitive oral health this holiday season

Posted at 4:57 PM, Nov 01, 2021
This time of year, kids are excited about candy and sweets, meanwhile, dentists are screaming about the consequences of too much sugar and poor oral hygiene. This National Dental Hygiene Month, Colgate-Palmolive company’s Dr. Maria Ryan, joins us to tell us why now is the perfect time to discuss the health crisis affecting our kids and communities.

Oral diseases affect half of the world's population, she says, with 65 million Americans alone. Your oral health also ties into your overall health. Untreated oral health issues can lead to an increased risk for heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and more.

This time of year with all the extra sweets, make sure your child is avoiding these issues by brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste. Try making it fun by using a toothbrush that connects to an app to track progress and give rewards. Get fun flavors for toothpaste as well!

You can head to www.colgate.com for more tips on oral hygiene

