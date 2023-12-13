Protect Your Florida Homes Against Termites with Quality Termite and Pest Control

Quality Termite and Pest Control CEO and President, Jenny Chapter, joined Inside South Florida discuss how Quality Pest Control is committed to providing top-notch preventative services. The company aims to prevent the threat of termites and mitigate the potential for substantial structural damage in Florida homes.

“I highly recommend preventative, especially with the climate that we have here, where we're seeing more and more of these Formosan termites popping up all over town. So, I highly recommend getting bait stations in the ground,” says Chapter. “They work very well in conjunction with a liquid treatment that we perform. But every five years, it's highly recommended by the Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Entomology, that you do a preventative treatment on the home.”

For more information, visit QualityPestInc.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Quality Termite and Pest Control.