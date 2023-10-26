Watch Now
Protect Your Home Tax Free with SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors

Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 10:08:28-04

SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors’ CEO, Paul Pemberton, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how their top-quality hurricane resistant windows and doors are protecting your home, with tax-free benefits until June of next year.

“There's so many advantages to impact windows and doors beyond the hurricane protection,” says Pemberton. “Protection from intrusion, energy savings, insurance savings is probably the biggest, noise reduction for depending on where you live. And there couldn't be a better time to do it, you know, because of the sales tax exemption that's available right now. It won't be forever, there'll be coming to a close at some point next year. So, the sooner you take advantage of that, the better off you are, we have a 30% promotion that we're running right now.”

For more information, call 954-500-SAFE or visit safeguardimpact.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

