Protect your money with help from Brightstar Credit Union

Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 12:33:30-04

It’s always scary when someone you don't know gets access to your bank account. That is why Brightstar Credit Union has systems in place to quickly detect and report fraud. Ayleen Alfonso joined Inside South Florida to share details on how Brightstar has you covered.

“The most important thing that you can do is always stay abreast of your transactions, make sure that you at [least] once a month, review your transactions, make sure that you have access to your online app and have fraud alerts set up,” says Alfonso.

She also says to never answer any unsolicited calls, text messages, or emails.

Brightstar offers great programs for fraud protection. Alfonso also says Brightstar offers “a wonderful debit card app where you can turn on or turn off your card where you can set dollar thresholds and limits possibly by locations or merchants and they will send you an alert immediately after any transaction.”

For more information, please visit our website www.bscu.org/fraudcenter

