Protect Yourself From Scam Calls With This Exclusive Offer From Truecaller This Hispanic Heritage Month

With the 2024 election season in full swing, voters can be plagued by seemingly endless calls from unknown numbers looking to sway opinions or to conduct a sneaky scam. Boasting a large Latino population, South Floridians are especially targeted by these unwanted callers looking to secure as many votes as possible from the coveted hispanic demographic. Clayton Liabraaten, Senior Executive Business Consultant for Truecaller, joined Inside South Florida with a special offer to protect yourself this election cycle during Hispanic Heritage month.

“People are losing $25 billion a year to robocalls and robotexts,” says Liabraaten. “The very first thing everybody should do is go to FTC.gov and put themselves on the Do Not Call list.”

Adding your mobile or landline number to the FTC’s do not call list is a great way to deter unsolicited calls from telemarketers, but to protect yourself, and your wallet, from relentless fraudsters, Truecaller is here to help.

“If you really want to stop criminal fraudsters, then you should download mobile applications that are available. Truecaller is one of those applications that works on Apple or Android and protects you because it's just constantly dynamically looking for suspicious activity,” says Liabraaten.

Truecaller uses the latest cutting-edge technology to screen calls for their 400 million users, helping them to avoid harmful scams while easily identifying legitimate phone calls.

“We're looking at the signals of calls that are coming into those devices, and using AI and machine learning, we're able to look at that traffic pattern and say, ‘Those look like suspicious calls,’” says Liabraaten. “We use our AI call scanner to identify cloned voices, deep fake voices, like when they cloned President Biden's voice for voter suppression, we're now able to detect that and say, ‘You shouldn't pick that up.’”

Voters that both political parties desire are targeted more than others. The elderly can be seen as an easy target for scammers, who can also take advantage of cultural and language barriers to target the hispanic community to spread misinformation. Thankfully, Truecaller has a special offer to help offset these pesky scam calls.

“During Hispanic Heritage Month, for everybody, there's a 25% discount on our advanced subscription service, but the basic applications are free for everyone,” says Liabraaten. “Protect yourself with Truecaller the way you would with an antivirus system for your computer.”

For more information, visit Truecaller.com.