Protecting Your Home: Termite Treatment and Pest Control in South Florida

Posted at 12:00 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 00:00:57-05

In the U.S., termite damages cost homeowners five billion dollars annually, surpassing the combined cost of storms, floods, and fires. CEO and Founder of Quality Termite and Pest Control, Jenny Chapter, recently visited Inside South Florida to shed light on the significant damage termites can cause to homes in the region and the importance of preventive measures.

“Just like we go to the doctor every year, your home should have an inspection every year,” says Chapter.

Termites present a significant threat to homes in South Florida, inflicting damages that are often not covered by insurance policies. It is imperative for homeowners to take a proactive approach in safeguarding their properties. During her visit to Inside South Florida, Jennifer Chapter highlighted the diverse services provided by Quality Termite and Pest Control. These services encompass complimentary home inspections and exclusive offers for viewers, guaranteeing comprehensive solutions to address various pest-related concerns.

For more information on termite treatments and pest control services, visit QualityPestInc.com or call 954-842-9411.

