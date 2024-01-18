Protecting Your Home: Termite Treatment and Pest Control in South Florida

In the U.S., termite damages cost homeowners five billion dollars annually, surpassing the combined cost of storms, floods, and fires. CEO and Founder of Quality Termite and Pest Control, Jenny Chapter, recently visited Inside South Florida to shed light on the significant damage termites can cause to homes in the region and the importance of preventive measures.

“Just like we go to the doctor every year, your home should have an inspection every year,” says Chapter.

Termites present a significant threat to homes in South Florida, inflicting damages that are often not covered by insurance policies. It is imperative for homeowners to take a proactive approach in safeguarding their properties.

