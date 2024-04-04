Protecting Your Property: Understanding and Preventing Termite Infestation

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by WSFL-TV’s home expert, Quality Termite and Pest Control. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As South Florida transitions into the warmer months, it's not just the sunny skies and beach days that residents should anticipate. With the changing weather comes the heightened risk of termite infestation, a threat that can wreak havoc on homes and businesses alike. Jenny Chapter, president and CEO of Quality Termite and Pest Control, joined Inside South Florida to share valuable insights into the importance of understanding and preventing termite infestations during this season.

According to Chapter, the period from March through August marks swarm season for termites in South Florida. This surge in termite activity, particularly from the destructive Formosan termite, poses significant risks to property owners. Chapter highlighted that Formosan termites are known for their ability to cause extensive damage to structures, often going unnoticed until visible signs such as mud tubes or hollowed wood surfaces appear.

One crucial aspect emphasized by Chapter is the necessity of preventative maintenance. Contrary to common belief, insurance typically does not cover termite damage, making prevention a priority for property owners. Chapter outlined various preventative measures, including bait systems, barrier treatments, and wood member treatments, to safeguard against termite infestations.

Throughout the interview, Chapter underscored the importance of education and awareness in combating termite infestations. Drawing from her experience as a third-generation expert in the industry, she emphasized the need for ongoing education and proactive measures to protect homes and businesses effectively.

To further support the community in their pest control efforts, Chapter announced a special offer of 15% off all services for Inside South Florida viewers. By contacting Quality Pest Inc. and mentioning WSFL-TV, residents can take advantage of this exclusive discount to fortify their properties against termite threats.

