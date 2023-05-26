Protecting your rebuild: Expert tips from National Insurance Crime Bureau

President and CEO David J. Glawe from the National Insurance Crime Bureau reveals expert tips on Inside South Florida to safeguard your mental and financial well-being during the challenging process of rebuilding after a natural disaster strikes.

“A couple of things to look out for is proactive solicitation,” says Glawe. “If people are calling you on the phone or coming to your door, you need to turn them away, you need to go through a vetted process and work with your insurance carrier to have a vetted contractor list. But the key thing is to slow down, you're not going to get rebuilt right away.”

For more information, visit NICB.org.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.