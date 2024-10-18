Protecting Yourself from Disease-Carrying Insects and Birds in Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Pathologist. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Bobbi Pritt, professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, joined Inside South Florida to shed light on the dangers posed by disease-carrying insects, particularly mosquitoes and ticks, as well as birds. He emphasized the importance of being cautious, especially in Florida, where mosquitoes transmit harmful viruses like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Ticks, on the other hand, are responsible for spreading Lyme disease.

Bobbi also discussed the risks associated with birds, particularly concerning highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, which has seen outbreaks in domestic poultry and dairy cows. Though the risk to humans is relatively low, awareness and prevention remain key.

Best Practices and Prevention Tips: To prevent mosquito and tick bites, Bobbi recommended avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito activity at dawn and dusk. He stressed the importance of using insect repellents containing 30% DEET or other effective ingredients, covering up exposed skin, and checking for ticks after spending time outdoors.

For protection against avian influenza, Bobbi advised avoiding contact with infected poultry and dairy cows, particularly in areas experiencing outbreaks.

What to Do If You Become Ill: Bobbi urged viewers to seek medical attention promptly if they begin to feel ill, especially after exposure to mosquitoes or ticks. Providing your physician with relevant information, such as recent outdoor activity or visits to farms, can help them determine the right tests and treatments.

For more information, Bobbi recommended visiting trusted resources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at cdc.gov and the College of American Pathologists’ website at yourpathologist.org.

Bobbi's final reminder was clear: Prevention and timely treatment are crucial to staying healthy.