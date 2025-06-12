PROVING LIABILITY WITH DEMESMIN AND DOVER LAW FIRM

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

In this segment, Associate Attorney, Ebony Hankerson, and Senior Attorney, Francisco Llanos, discuss the complexities of slip and fall incidents, emphasizing that for a legal case to exist, an injury must be present. They stress the importance of evidence, such as identifying the substance that caused the fall and its characteristics, as it significantly strengthens a claim. Additionally, they explain that failing to report an incident immediately does not bar a victim from filing a claim later, although it may complicate the case.

Responsibility lies with business owners to maintain safe premises and promptly address potential hazards. The speakers clarify common misconceptions, noting that a store is not automatically at fault when a slip and fall occurs; actual or constructive notice of the hazard is crucial for liability. They encourage individuals to understand their rights and seek assistance, providing contact information for those needing help after an incident. For more information, call 866-954-6673 or visit youraccidentattorneys.com